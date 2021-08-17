Glee star Jane Lynch, My Big Fat Greek Wedding star-writer Nia Vardalos, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and "Pretty Little Liars" breakout Sasha Pieterse are teaming up for the Netflix family film series Ivy & Bean. Garfield Wilson ("Snowpiercer" series), "Star Trek Into Darkness" actor Jaycie Dotin, and "Godzilla" actor Marci T House are also among the new additions to the cast, reported Deadline. Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Nishikant Kamat on His First Death Anniversary, Says 'I Miss You Nishi' (View Pics).

It is the screen adaptation of the New York Times bestselling book series by author Annie Barrows. The film follows the titular characters -- Ivy, played by Keslee Blalock, and Bean, essayed by Madison Skye Validum, who never expected to be friends. Sonu Sood 'The Real Hero of India', Cycylist Uma Singh Dedicates His Feat for the Actor After Climbing Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro.

Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. Elissa Down is attached to direct the film from a screenplay adapted by Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell. Lidya Jewett also star in the series of one-hour family movies from the streaming service. Producers are Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes as well as Kindle Entertainment, backed by Lionsgate TV.

