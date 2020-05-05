Space Force Trailer: Steve Carell Returns as the 'World's Best Boss', Not For a Paper Company But the Space Army (Watch Video)

Space Force Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Netflix)

Steve Carell is back to give us some laughs, only this time not the Michael Scott way from The Office but in a rather different setup. This time, Carell's character takes charge of Space Force, a branch of the US Armed Forces that is given the special task of colonising space. We bet the basic plot itself has already got you rooting for this show. After given us the first glimpse, Netflix has now dropped the show's first trailer and well, it is exactly what we expected it to be. Coming from the makers of The Office (US), the series stars some brilliant talent as actors such as Jane Lynch, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz star in supporting roles. Space Force First Look Launched By Netflix, Steve Carell Reunites With The Office Creator Greg Daniels (View Pics).

The trailer introduces us to Carell's character of four-star general Mark R Naird whose laughing style may just remind you of Michael Scott in the first few glimpses of the promo. Carell finds himself in much different workspace this time as he takes on the lead position for a space-focused military branch in this show. He and his team of scientists are given the task of achieving space dominance by once again getting American men on the moon. All this, of course comes with some hilarious gags and from the teaser, we can tell that this one's going to be a fun space ride.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The trailer ends with Carell excusing himself from his colleagues asking for a minute and after isolating himself in a room, begins to sing the famed Beach Boys number "Kokomo" and it is beyond hilarious. Space Force: John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz Join Steve Carell for Netflix’s Upcoming Comedy Series.

Interestingly, the thing that brought Carell on board for this show was nothing but its title. After Netflix pitched Carell a show that would be called Space Force, the actor was immediately interested and further pitched it to The Office creator Greg Daniels who also instantly agreed.