Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant! Actress and Husband Hudson Sheaffer Share The Sweet News On Their Second Wedding Anniversary (View Pics)

Sasha Pieterse Pregnant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Little Liars fame actress Sasha Pieterse just gave her fans the sweetest news out of the blue! She and her husband Hudson Sheaffer celebrated their second wedding anniversary in the best way possible. They announced that they are soon going to be the parents to their first child. The couple posted heartwarming picture-posts on Instagram showering love on each other and the baby! The actress also revealed that they will welcome the baby in October. Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Strolls With Husband Joe Jonas in LA (View Pics).

She posted a beautiful picture with Hudson kissing her baby bump. The monochrome picture had a long mushy caption wishing her husband on their anniversary and the pregnancy announcement. Meanwhile, Hudson shared a pretty snap of Sasha who is all dolled up and flaunting her baby bump.

Sasha's Post:

She wrote, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! @hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place."

Hudson's Post:

Just recently, much-loved couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid too announced the 'good news.' The couple who is quarantining together, are all set to be parents for the first time and have been quite social about it. Well, fans better be prepared to welcome beautiful babies soon!