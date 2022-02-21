Music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards is no more. He breathed his last on Sunday morning at the age of 31, E Online reported. After learning about the unfortunate news about the demise of Edwards, the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, fans and members of the music industry paid their emotional tributes on social media. British Music Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards Dies at the Age of 31.

"He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive," rapper Lady Leshurr tweeted. Grandpa Kitchen, Indian YouTube Star Narayana Reddy Dies at 73, His Dedication Towards Orphans Remains Unmatched (Watch Videos).

Check It Out:

I cannot believe I’m typing this, this has floored me. RIP Jamal Edwards. Forged his own path. A trailblazer, always had a smile on his face and was nice to everyone. Rest in Peace bro. pic.twitter.com/b2P4NRfQ3h — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) February 20, 2022

Describing Edwards as a "legend", Jaykae tweeted: "I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of UK grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it."

No details have been released about his death yet.

