Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Date for Online Submission of Admission Forms

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In the wake of the extension of lockdown, Jamia Millia Islamia authorities have extended the date for online submission of admission forms of the university and schools till May 4."In view of the extension of the lockdown period and guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated April 15, the online filling of admission forms of the Jamia Millia Islamia, including schools has been further extended till May 4," said a circular issued by the Jamia Millia Islamia.As per the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, all educational, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed till May 3. (ANI)

