On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended heartfelt wishes with much spiritual fervour on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B wrote, "Janmashtami ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein." Actor Raveena Tandon also shared pictures on her Instagram Story and greeted her followers by writing, "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Aap sabhi ko Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkaamnayein. Woh dekho aaya maakhan chor."Janmashtami 2021: From Prem Mandir in Vrindavan to Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, Know About These Famous Lord Krishna Temples in India.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "May this Janmashtami bless you with happiness, peace and joy! #KrishnaJanmashtami." Actor R Madhavan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a cute picture of little Krishna saying, "Open your door. I am on the way." Along with the snap, he tweeted, "Wish you all a very Happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing." Kangana Ranaut dug out a throwback picture of her visit to Lord Krishna's Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan. Sharing the picture on her IG story, the 'Panga' actor wrote, "#shrinathji #jaishrikrishna." Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Dhoti-Style Yellow Saree Can Be An Apt Choice For Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and other members from the Bollywood fraternity also extended their heartfelt greetings on social media. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

B-Town Celebs Janmashtami 2021 Greetings

Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

R Madhavan

Wish you all a very Happy and wonderful Janamaashtami. May lord Krishna bless you all with the best of his blessing. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SMCC8D0uXo — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 30, 2021

Raveena Tandon

🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ - via wassap - maker unknown .please DM me for credits . It’s beautifully made🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HitU75sNj5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 30, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's Janmasthami Celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)