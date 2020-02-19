JDU MLA Backs Jitan Ram Manjhi's Remark on Liquor Ban

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): JDU MLA Shyam Bahadur Singh on Wednesday came out in support of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi's controversial statement that "liquor should be consumed as medicine.""What he has said is not wrong. I will not disagree with him. Liquor should be consumed according to a system and culture," JDU MLA told ANI.His statement comes in the backdrop of Manjhi's reported statement that "liquor should be consumed as medicine and hence should not be banned."On Friday, the HAM president had said that there should be a high-level probe into Pulwama terror attack.Speaking to ANI, Manjhi had said: "For long, I have been saying that there should be a high-level probe into Pulwama terror attack. I had said this two days after the attack." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)