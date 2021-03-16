It seems like Alex Rodriguez is trying to make it up to his lady love Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez recently flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with his fiancee Lopez after the two announced that they are "working through some things" over the weekend. Lopez is filming her next movie 'Shotgun Wedding' in the Dominican Republic, and Rodriguez has joined her in the tropics. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘Working Through’ Their Relationship amid Breakup Rumours.

A source close to Lopez told People magazine, "Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday. Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out." The source further said, "It was a happy reunion." On Monday morning, Rodriguez had shared a video of his trip to paradise, sharing a glimpse of the ocean and the Caribbean resort on his Instagram Story. Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call It Quits? The Couple Calls Off Their 2-Year Long Engagement.

He also posted photos of himself signing baseball cards during his flight.

"Happy Monday. New week. New day," he wrote, tagging Lopez in the post. "Onward. Upward," he added in the post. The two "are working on their relationship," a source close to the situation told People magazine. Over the weekend, after multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Lopez and Rodriguez had called it quits, Rodriguez told photographers "I'm not single."

Rodriguez's public appearance came after the couple told People in a statement, "We are working through some things." "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source close to the pair told the outlet on Saturday. The source added that the speculation that arose last month that Rodriguez had had an affair after Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all."

"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the source added of Lopez and Rodriguez, "but they want to try to stay together." Lopez also addressed their relationship saga in a TikTok posted on Sunday morning.To the beat of Saweetie's 'Pretty Bitch Freestyle', Lopez included several headlines, including two referring to her relationship with Rodriguez. "Sunday brunch playlist," Lopez captioned the post.

Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017, and a month later, Lopez opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about connecting with her future husband. She said at the time, "I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'" The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and celebrated Christmas as a family later that year. Lopez raved about Rodriguez in August 2018 as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award honour.

Rodriguez popped the big question in March 2019 as the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation. He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring. "She said yes," he captioned the picture. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony -- father of her twins, Max and Emme -- from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. (ANI)

