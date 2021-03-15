Contrary to reports over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are not parting ways after being together for four years. "We are working through some things," the couple said in a statement to People magazine. A source close to the couple told the publication that they never "officially broke up". "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call It Quits? The Couple Calls Off Their 2-Year Long Engagement.

They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," the source told the publication, adding that the couple wants to be together. "She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID. But they want to try to stay together," the source adds. A couple of hours later, Lopez even shared a brief snippet of the news by the publication on TikTok. Jennifer Lopez Rubbishes Rumours Around Fiance Alex Rodriguez’s Affair.

"Sunday Brunch playlist," she captioned the snipped, as reported by the publication. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2016, and announced their engagement in 2019, when A-Rod proposed to J.Lo in Bahamas.

