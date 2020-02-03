Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Joins Her During Super Bowl Performance

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 3 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lopez was joined by her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz during her halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, the season's biggest football game.The singer shares twins -- Max and Emme -- with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The 11-year old led a chorus of young performers on the stage for a rendition of her mother's hit 'Let's Get Loud' at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday during Lopez's 10-minute-plus set alongside Shakira.Emme wore a white dress as she performed in front of millions of audience from all over the world, while her J Lo was wrapped in a fluffy flag cape.Lopez shared a series of pictures from the day on her Instagram account and the first snap featured the daughter-mother duo sharing the same stage."Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today. Many thanks to my coconut Emme," read the caption of the post.Ex-husband Marc took to Twitter to express his happiness as he shared a picture of her daughter's performance.Anthony wrote, "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours." (ANI)

