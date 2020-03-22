Jonny Bairstow's Mother Elected as Yorkshire's First Female Vice-president

Yorkshire [UK], Mar 22 (ANI): Janet Bairstow, the mother of England's wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, has been elected as the first female vice-president of Yorkshire county cricket club.Janet Bairstow has been an administrator at Yorkshire, and she was elected as the vice-president at the county's annual general meeting on Saturday.Along with Janet, Yorkshire pace bowler, Mike Cowan was also elected as the vice-president."Bairstow is the widow of David Bairstow and the mother of Jonny. She has committed her adult life to Yorkshire cricket, including 13 years as the club's cricket department administrator, a post from which she has now retired," Yorkshire county said in an official statement.In the annual general meeting, Charlotte Evers was re-elected to the Members'Committee while chief executive Mark Arthur was re-elected to the Board alongside Katherine Mathew.Following a successful year as the clubs' president in 2019, former-off-spinner Geoff Cope was re-elected as President for 2020.Yorkshire's chairman of the club, Robin Smith also laid down an update on the recently released statement by the England Cricket Board (ECB) regarding the COVID-19 situation.The ECB had earlier suspended all professional cricket till May 28 in the country.Earlier, England's tour of Sri Lanka was also postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

