Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for her next film Emergency, wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to get into the skin of Indira Gandhi. "Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films. Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Gets U Certificate; The Film Might Release In August – Reports.

Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who earlier worked with Kangana on 'Revolver Rani', will helm 'Emergency'. Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film 'Thalaivi', which revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. A few days ago, the Tamil version of 'Thalaivi' was granted a 'U' certificate. Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal Reveals He Dyed His Hair Platinum Blonde for a Challenging Part in Kangana Ranaut’s Film.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Expressing her happiness over the same, Kangana had posted, Thalaivi gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after Queen and Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)