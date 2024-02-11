Rapper Kanye West has once again name-dropped Taylor Swift in a new song on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album "Vultures 1". The rapper mentions Swift in the album’s 12th track, titled "Carnival", reports Variety. Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Unauthorised Use of 'War Pigs' Sample in Single 'Talking / Once Again'.

West also compares himself to controversial figures such as R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted of sexual assault, as well as Puff Daddy, who was accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits last year.

Kanye West Drops Tyalor Swift’s Name on New Track “Carnival”

Kanye West name drops Taylor Swift on new track ‘Carnival’: “She gon’ take it up the a**, like a ventriloquist, I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the rollie on my wrist”@kanyewest @taylorswift13 #KanyeWest #TaylorSwift #Carnival pic.twitter.com/jKwxgxlErv — Pop Mansion (@PopMansion) February 10, 2024

As per Variety, Swift and West’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Swift denied West’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not. Kim Kardashian Shares 'Painful' Psoriasis Flare-Up Videos on Instagram (View Pics).

At the time, Swift said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about that call”. She added: “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).