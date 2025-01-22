Lorry Overturned on NH 63 Between Arebail and Gullapura in Yellapur Taluk (Photo Credits: X/@ians_india)

Uttara Kannada, January 22: Ten people were killed and 15 injured after a truck carrying them met with an accident at Arebile area in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada on Wednesday morning, said the police. The victims were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables. Karnataka Road Accident: 8 Killed, 10 Fruit Vendors Injured When Truck Fell Into 50-Metre-Deep Valley.

Road Accident in Uttara Kannada

Karnataka: Eight people died and 17 were injured when a lorry overturned on NH 63 between Arebail and Gullapura in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada. The incident occurred at midnight, and police are investigating pic.twitter.com/SNW9wWPFaX — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

#WATCH | Karnataka | 10 died and 15 injured after a truck carrying them met with an accident early morning today. All of them were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables: SP Narayana M, Karwar, Uttara Kannada (Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/hJQ84aljHw pic.twitter.com/dVtNEKQna7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital, said the police. More information is awaited.

