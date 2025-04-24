A video is going viral on social media with claims that a 50-year-old labourer, Ramdayal Ahirwar, was allegedly beaten to death by GRP personnel aboard a train for lighting a bidi near the gate. According to the video, Ramdayal, travelling from Timakgarh to Delhi for work, was sitting on the train's general coach when police officers reportedly attacked him for smoking. The video shows his lifeless body, sparking outrage over the incident. However, the GRP's initial reaction to the viral footage states that the post-mortem report showed no injury marks, and the cause of death was identified as a heart attack. The police further stated that investigations are ongoing, despite the viral video raising serious concerns. GRP Constable Insists Wife Travel in AC Train Compartment Without Ticket, Dispute Erupts With TTE (Watch Video).

Labourer Dies After Alleged GRP Beating

ये 50 साल के रामदयाल अहिरवार का शव है, मजदूर थे टीमकगढ़ से दिल्ली 2 रोटी कमाने जा रहे थे, कसूर था कि जेनरल कोच में गेट के पास बीड़ी सुलगा ली ट्रेन में मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों को ये बात खटकी कथित तौर पर इतना मारा की इनकी मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/uEh2alDLIv — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) April 24, 2025

Labourer Dies on Train, GRP Cites Heart Attack

उक्त घटना दिनांक 22.04.25 की है।उक्त प्रकरण में मृतक का पोस्ट मार्टम कराया गया तो प्राप्त रिपोर्ट में शरीर पे किसी भी प्रकार के चोटों के निशान नहीं है पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मृत्यु का कारण हृदयाघात (heart attack) होना पाया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही/जांच प्रचलित है। — SP GRP AGRA (@spgrpagra) April 24, 2025

