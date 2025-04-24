New Delhi, April 24: Meta, the Mark Zuckerberg-run platform announced that its Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be coming soon to India. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses were first launched in September 2023. Since then, Meta has been working to enhance the AI features and style choices available for these glasses. Now, they have introduced new Skyler frames along with various lens colour combinations.

Meta has announced that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon be launched in India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. While the company has confirmed that the glasses will be available in India shortly, they have not yet provided a specific launch date. Meta is also working to expand access to Meta AI features on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in more countries across the European Union. OpenAI API Now Supports Image Generation Feature With Text Prompts by Using GPT Image, DALL·E Models.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Features

Meta has announced that the software for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses is also receiving an upgrade. The live translation feature, which was previously available only in Early Access in select countries, is now rolling out to all markets. The update will allow users to have smooth conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish without the need of Wi-Fi or network connectivity, as long as the relevant language pack has been downloaded in advance.

To get started, just say, “Hey Meta, start live translation.” When speaking with someone in one of these languages, you will hear their words translated into your preferred language through the glasses in real time. Additionally, the other person can see a translated transcript of the conversation on phone.

Users will soon be able to send and receive DMs, photos, and make audio or video calls from Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and native messaging app on your iPhone or Android phone. Meta is also beginning to broaden access to music apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam by extending availability beyond the US and Canada. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Doubled Rate Limits for o3 and o4-Mini-High Models for ChatGPT Plus Subscribers.

Additionally, in the future, users in the US and Canada will have the general availability to engage in conversations with Meta AI through their Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The smart assistant will be able to see what you see in real time for a natural conversations.

