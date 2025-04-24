Casio G-Shock MR-G Frogman Watch, which is inspired by Goliath Frog is unveiled. Casio is expected to launch the G-Shock MRG-BF1000RG-3A Goliath Frogman in UK. The design is based on the Goliath frog, the largest amphibian in the world. It meets ISO standards for 200 metre water resistance. It comes with a Dura Soft band made from fluoro rubber. The G-Shock MRG-BF1000RG-3A Goliath Frogman is expected to be available in Japan starting from May 23. The Casio G-Shock MR-G comes equipped with auto time adjustment and easy watch setting. It also includes features such as a tide graph, dual time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and alarm. The G-Shock MRG-BF1000RG-3A Goliath Frogman is reportedly priced at EURO 4,400 (approximately USD 5,838), while in Japan, the Casio G-Shock MRG-BF1000RG-3A is expected to be priced at YEN 5,72,000 (around USD 3,986). Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Soon in India, Live Translation Feature Now Rolling Out Broadly and More; Check Details.

