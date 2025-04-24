OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared an update on April 24, bringing good news for ChatGPT users. In his post, Altman, said, “we have doubled rate limits for o3 and o4-mini-high for chatgpt plus subscribers.” The change in rate limit will benefit users with ChatGPT Plus subscribers. ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise account can send up to 100 messages each week using the o3 model. With the o4-mini model users can send up to 300 messages every day, and with the o4-mini-high model, users can send 100 messages daily. The ChatGPT Pro plan provides with almost unlimited access to the o3, o4-mini, and o4 models. OpenAI API Now Supports Image Generation Feature With Text Prompts by Using GPT Image, DALL·E Models.

Sam Altman Says ‘We Have Doubled Rate Limits for o3 and o4-Mini-High for ChatGPT Plus Subscribers’

we have doubled rate limits for o3 and o4-mini-high for chatgpt plus subscribers. enjoy! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 23, 2025

