Ballari, March 8: A boy went on a rampage at a Karnataka school in Ballari, killing one and injuring six others, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the students had gone to sleep after taking their meals. The accused attacked the students with a "bed rod", police said, adding that six other children also sustained injuries in the attack. Karnataka School Horror: 1 Killed As Student Goes on Rampage, Attacks Sleeping Classmates With Iron Bed Rod at Gurukul Residential School.

"A boy went on a rampage at a Gurukul residential school in Ballari. After dinner, when everyone was sleeping, he attacked anyone he could find. He took a bed rod and assaulted eight students, resulting in one death, two serious injuries, and six other children being injured," the Bellari police said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. More details are awaited.

