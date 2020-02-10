Kathmandu Airport Shut After Fire at International Terminal, No Causalities Reported

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 10 (ANI): Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport has come to a standstill after a fire broke out at the international terminal late on Monday.The incident of fire that happened at a coffee shop at the departure waiting hall of the international terminal. The fire was doused with the help of fire extinguishers.Airport authorities said that one flight was diverted to Kolkata, while three others were kept on hold.No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

