Keira Walsh Renews Contract with Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Feb 8 (ANI): Manchester City's Keira Walsh has extended her stay at the club as she signed a new deal.The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract which will allow her to be a part of the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.Reflecting on the same, Walsh said it is a special moment for her career."It's amazing. It's important I have renewed my contract with the Club I grew up supporting. It's a special moment for me in my career," the club's official website quoted Walsh as saying."I still have to pinch myself a little bit sometimes when I'm in and around the building and in training," she added.Walsh further stated that there is nowhere else she would rather be and feels confident playing there."There's nowhere else I'd rather be. I feel confident playing here, I seem to play well every game and the team are playing well. The team are in a good place at the top of the league and if we can keep going and keep the momentum rolling, there's no reason why we can't finish strongly at the end of the season," Walsh said. (ANI)

