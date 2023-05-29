Mumbai, May 29: Barely a fortnight after a man was apprehended for flashing his genitals to a young woman aboard a KSRTC bus, a similar incident occurred near Payyanur in Kerala's Kannur district.

On Sunday, when a woman boarded a KSRTC bus at Cherupuzha near Payyanur, a man wearing a blue shirt, white mundu and a black mask was sitting inside it reading a newspaper while no one else was there. Civil Engineer Arrested for Flashing His Genitals at Woman in Delhi Metro Train.

Soon the man allegedly exposed his genitals and appeared to be openly masturbating in front of the woman even though she was recording the entire incident, according to the purported video, which was uploaded on social media.

Man Masturbates in Front of Woman Passenger

After some time, the man got up and left the bus. A senior police officer said police have seen the video and that incident is believed to have occurred on May 28.

He said the police are trying to get in touch with the woman's family to get a complaint from them.

"As of now we have not received any complaint regarding the incident nor has the individual been identified," the officer said.

Around two weeks ago, a young man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and exposing his genitals in a moving bus in Ernakulam district. Mangaluru Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Flashing at Two Women Offering Prayers in Thokkotu.

The brave young woman had publicly questioned his immoral behaviour on the spot, videographed it on her mobile phone and posted it on social media while travelling in a state-run KSRTC bus.