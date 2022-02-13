Celebrating the feeling of affection, Kiss Day is marked on February 13 every year. Interestingly, singer Adnan Sami took to Instagram and wished everyone a "Happy Kiss Day" in a hilarious way. He dropped a still from the hit song 'Kabhi Nahi' by Amitabh Bachchan and himself. In the image, Big B and Adnan's faces can be seen filled with lipstick marks. Kiss Day 2022: Gaurav Khanna Shares Passionate Lip-Lock With Wife Akanksha Khanna Underwater, Says ‘For Lovestruck Couples Only’ (Watch Video).

"Happy Kiss Day you all," Adnan captioned the still. Adnan's post has left netizens in splits. "Haha...this made me laugh," a social media user commented. Kiss Day 2022: From Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to Mahesh Babu-Kriti Sanon – 5 Steamy Lip-Lock Scenes From Telugu Movies That Are Sexy AF! (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

"This was my favourite song. Btw, happy kiss day," another one wrote.For the unversed, 'Kabhi Nahi', which was sung by Adnan and Amitabh, is from Adnan's famous music album 'Tera Chehra'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)