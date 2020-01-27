Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Helicopter Crash

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): American basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others on Sunday, local media reported.Citing multiple media reports, Variety reported that the four were en route to Gianna's basketball game in Thousand Oaks city when the incident took place.In a statement, the FAA has said that S-76 helicopter with five people on board crashed near the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas under "unknown circumstances".Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fatal crash. There was dense fog in the Los Angeles area on Sunday morning.The identities of the other passengers have not been released.41-year-old Bryant had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.US President Donald Trump has reacted to Bryant's death, calling it "terrible news". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)