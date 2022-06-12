Actor Kriti Kharbanda thanked her fans as she completed 13 years in the film industry on social media. The 14 Phere actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she added clips of her characters played by her in movies. Along with the video, she penned a long note where she expresses gratitude to her well-wishers. Kriti Kharbanda Admits Deepika Padukone and Julia Roberts To Be Her Style Icons!

She wrote, "As I complete 13 years in the industry today, I want to take this moment to thank each and everyone who's been a part of this journey. My family, friends and well-wishers. But biggest of all, my fans and fan clubs. Every time I log onto the gram I realise how lucky I am. You guys celebrate me more than I celebrate myself. She added, "You'll have given me more love than I could have imagined which has become my strength! I work hard for me, but I know you'll are the reason I don't give up on bad days. so u guys basically give me the strength to keep going and I love u for that! 14 Phere: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s Social Comedy to Premiere on ZEE5 on July 23!

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

"All in all, it's been a crazy 13 years. And here's looking forward to the next 13! Yea baby! Bring it on! I'm ready! P.S. these are just some characters I've portrayed over the years. Will post the others in my stories. Love all equally but technologically challenged. Thank you for understanding," she concluded. As soon as she shared the post, fans congratulated her on the completion of 13 years in the film fraternity. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey which was released on ZEE5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)