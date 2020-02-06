Kunal Kamra Namesake's Air-India Ticket Cancelled Over Confusion, Allowed to Travel Post-verification

Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, February 6: Days after four airlines imposed a flying ban on Kunal Kamra, Air India "mistakenly" cancelled the ticket of a namesake of the stand-up comedian on Wednesday. However, the airlines allowed him to board the flight after verification of all credentials of the passenger.

In a statement released by Air India, the airline said, "Kamra is banned to board Air India. It is mentioned in our system. That is why his name was automatically rejected. After verification of all the credentials of the passenger, we allowed him to board."A flying ban was imposed over Kamra a week ago for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and making a video of it. Kunal Kamra Barred by Air India After His Video Heckling Arnab Goswami Onboard IndiGo Flight Went Viral.

In the video posted by the stand-up comedian on his Twitter handle, Goswami remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes and comments. Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on Kamra until further orders while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months.

