New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, an official said.

A call regarding the recovery of a child's body with visible injury marks on the neck was received at the Narela police station earlier in the day, he said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

A team was immediately dispatched to the spot in Om Vihar Colony, Bankner.

The child's mother, Komal, from Om Vihar Colony, alleged that she was living separately from her husband, Narender, due to ongoing domestic disputes. She had been residing with her two children since the separation, police said.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

In her statement to the police, Komal said that her younger son had left for school in the morning but did not return home by afternoon.

Later in the day, she received a phone call from her estranged husband, Narender, who allegedly confessed that he had killed their son, a senior police officer said.

Police said the boy's body bore injuries on the neck, indicating that he may have been strangled. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Narela police station.

"The accused is currently absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)