Vijayapura (K'taka), Dec 5 (PTI) A gigantic container meant for packing corn into gunnybags overturned at a factory manufacturing food products here, trapping at least 12 labourers underneath the mound, police said.

According to district officials, three people have been rescued and many more are suspected to be buried under the heap of corns.

Vijayapura District in-charge minister M B Patil, who rushed to the spot, expressed his fear that at least eight people might have lost their lives. "Our priorities are to bring out the people trapped under the heap," he told reporters.

