New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl's wedding was foiled in time in Delhi's Rohini after a joint operation by an NGO and police in Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, NGO Bal Vikas Dhara (BVD) received information about child marriage and further informed the police.

According to the statement of BVD, "The girl was about to be married to a 21-year-old man at a newly opened temple when a temple board member, also associated with BVD, grew suspicious. He informed the NGO. Multiple teams of the NGO and police reached the spot and when questioned, the groom showed his Aadhaar card, but the bride's family hesitated to provide her identification."

"They gave inconsistent answers about her documents, raising further suspicion. Police and a medical team were called to verify her age. Doctors confirmed that she was underage, yet the families insisted they were not violating the law. Later, at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, they claimed it was an engagement, not a wedding," the statement read.

After 24 hours, the family finally provided the girl's Aadhaar card, confirming that she was 15. An FIR has been registered at Prem Nagar Police Station, and the girl has been placed in a shelter home.

"An FIR was registered and an investigation was assigned. Girl was later produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Rohini where she was confirmed as a minor at the time of the incident. The investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.

