Latest News | 18 Women Workers Hospitalised Briefly After Gas Leak at Meat Factory in Haryana's Nuh

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Nov 15, 2023 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | 18 Women Workers Hospitalised Briefly After Gas Leak at Meat Factory in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Nov 15 (PTI) Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening when the workers were packing meat in the factory in Mandi Khera, they said.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

Following the gas leak, the workers started vomiting and were having trouble breathing. Some of them also fell unconscious, according to police.

The women were admitted to the civil hospital and were discharged after some time, police said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

est News at LatestLY. Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.
Agency News PTI| Nov 15, 2023 09:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | 18 Women Workers Hospitalised Briefly After Gas Leak at Meat Factory in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Nov 15 (PTI) Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening when the workers were packing meat in the factory in Mandi Khera, they said.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

Following the gas leak, the workers started vomiting and were having trouble breathing. Some of them also fell unconscious, according to police.

The women were admitted to the civil hospital and were discharged after some time, police said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Gill
500K+ searches
Sahara shree
200K+ searches
Shreyas Iyer
200K+ searches
Ind बनाम NZ
100K+ searches
Retired hurt
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot