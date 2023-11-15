Latest News | 18 Women Workers Hospitalised Briefly After Gas Leak at Meat Factory in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Nov 15 (PTI) Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening when the workers were packing meat in the factory in Mandi Khera, they said.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

Following the gas leak, the workers started vomiting and were having trouble breathing. Some of them also fell unconscious, according to police.

The women were admitted to the civil hospital and were discharged after some time, police said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)