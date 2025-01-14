New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two auto-rickshaw drivers for allegedly robbing a passenger, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the incident occurred on the intervening night of January 10 and 11, when Shiv Bakash (21), travelling in an auto from Kaushambi Bus Stand in Ghaziabad to Inderlok, was overpowered and robbed by the driver and his accomplice.

"The robbers stole his mobile phone, a bag and Rs 5,000 in cash before abandoning him near Yamuna Bridge close to Geeta Colony. An FIR was registered and further investigation was initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

He further said that a team was formed to nab the accused. The team traced the auto to its owner, Rajender Singh Panwar, who revealed it was rented to his nephew Aman Verma (27).

The team apprehended Aman from his residence in Loni in Ghaziabad. During interrogation, Aman admitted to committing the robbery with his accomplice Shivam Sharma (20) to fund their drug addiction. Shivam was also arrested later, the DCP said.

Police recovered the stolen bag from Aman's residence and the victim's mobile phone from Shivam, DCP added.

