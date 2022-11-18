Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 18 (PTI) At least two persons hailing from Madhya Pradesh died when their truck hit a tree in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night after the vegetable-filled vehicle they were seated on smashed against a tree near Kokalaba.

The deceased, who came from Sendhwa area of Madhya Pradesh, have been identified as Dibakar Khaute (40) and Raju (30), said Pradipta Kumar Das, Inspector-in-Charge of Tarsingi police station.

After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, who arrived in the district on Friday, he said.

