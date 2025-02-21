Bijnor (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am near Bhagwant Public School in Chandpur when a motorcycle attempting to overtake a roadways bus coming from Noorpur got caught in its path, leading to a fatal collision, Chandpur SHO Pushkar Mehra said.

Mehra said Vipin (24) and Koshinder (27) died in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway, he said.

