Amethi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle died on the spot here on Saturday after a truck hit them, police said.

The incident took place near Jafarganj market in Kamrauli police station area of the district.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar said that the truck hit the motorcycle, due to which the two riding the two-wheeler died on the spot. Police have taken the truck into custody.

The bodies have not been identified yet. The age of the deceased is estimated to be around 25 years.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

The SHO said that efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the truck driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)