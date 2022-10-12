Haveri (KTK), Oct 12 (PTI) The police on Wednesday said they have arrested 20 people who allegedly attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers at Rattihalli in the district.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 Launch Set for October 20, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

The RSS workers were inspecting a spot for a marchpast on October 14.

According to sources, there is a training camp of the RSS going on in the town.

Also Read | Odisha Cyclone Rumours: IMD Advises People To Not Pay Heed to Rumours of Possible Cyclonic Storm in the Coastal State.

On Tuesday, three of the workers were going in a car when they had an altercation with some youths standing in the middle of the road. The youths chased them and attacked them with stones. Based on a complaint from the RSS men, the police arrested the 20. Following the incident, security has been beefed up in the town.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)