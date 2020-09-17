Coimbatore, Sep 17 (PTI): A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said.

Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over the last two days, was traced to nearby Tirupur through her mobile phone records, the police said.

Also Read | Sony Xperia 5 II with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The accused Prashanth, working in a garments factory, hails from Gudalur in Nilgiris district, they said.

He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and lodged in jail here, they said.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Explains Why Farmers Are Agitating Against the Agriculture Bills Brought by The Modi Government.

The girl was handed over to her parents, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)