Kota February 12: The body of a 20-year-old man who was working with the police department was found hanging in a room at a police check post here, officials said on Monday. Manish Gurjar allegedly hanged himself in a room at the Phasod check post under Itawa police station limits on Sunday late evening, they added. According to Itawa SHO Nandkishore Verma, Gurjar resided in the same area and had been working as a cook at the Phasod check post on a contractual basis for the past one year.

On Sunday evening, the staff of the Phasod check post were at the Itawa police station when one of the constables from the station called Gurjar over the phone and spoke to him, Verma said. However, when the constable reached the check post, he found the man's body hanging from a ceiling fan in a room, he said. The reason behind the extreme step by Gurjar is yet to be ascertained, the SHO said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from his possession.

The body was handed over to he deceased's family members on Monday after post-mortem, the SHO said. The police have lodged a case into the matter to ascertain the reason behind Gurjar's death, he added.

