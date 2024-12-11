Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) The Punjab State Election Commission Wednesday said it has deputed 22 IAS officers as election observers for the December 21 local bodies elections.

A spokesperson of the commission said five IAS officers will oversee elections in the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara while the rest will supervise polls in 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

The observers have been directed to reach their allotted districts on December 12 to review all arrangements and necessary activities pertaining to the elections, said the spokesperson.

He further informed reporters that these observers shall review law and order arrangements.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.

