New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Convenience retail store chain 24Seven's gross sales rose 14 per cent to Rs 405 crore in financial year 2021-22, its parent firm Godfrey Phillips India said.

The retail chain, owned by the KK Modi Group firm, was operating 105 stores as on March 21, 2022.

"Gross Sales from 24Seven Convenience Stores (TFS) during FY22 was Rs 405 crores, an increase of 14 per cent over last year. The number of stores stands at 105 at the end of March 2022," Godfrey Phillips India CEO Sharad Aggarwal said in an earnings presentation.

TFS, which operates round-the-clock, had remained open during the second and third waves of COVID-19 and provided all types of essential goods to the consumer, he added.

It had reported gross sales of Rs 355 crore in the pandemic-hit FY 2020-21.

24Seven stores offer daily needs groceries, ready-to eat foods, beverages, cosmetics and personal care products, music and movies, and magazines.

It also provides domestic and international courier services, instant photo development, bill payments, mobile phone recharges, movie tickets and several other offerings.

24Seven plans to expand to at least 500 stores across the country, with the introduction of a franchising model.

In FY19, the company set up a large scale kitchen hub in Faridabad (Delhi NCR) to prepare all kinds of ready-to-eat food items to meet growing demand.

