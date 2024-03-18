Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 25 persons on charges of obscenity after raiding a restaurant-cum-bar in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday.

The raid was conducted on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at the bar located in Khairne industrial area, he said.

During the operation, some women singers and customers were found indulging in obscenity, Turbhe police station's senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar said.

A case was registered against 12 women, three male waiters, eight customers and the establishment's owner and the manager under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

