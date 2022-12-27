Dhubri, Dec 27 (PTI) Three persons were detained by the police for allegedly taking bribe to clear documents for passport verification in Assam's Dhubri district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

After receiving a complaint, a police team from Dhubri Sadar police station detained an employee of the Passport Regional Office here along with two brokers from the office premises here.

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, Kills Korean Man, Know Everything About the Rare Infection Linked to Water.

The police had received complaints that the staff at the Passport office gives hint to applicants to get in touch with the brokers if they have any problems related to submission of required documents, Officer in Charge of the police station Partha Pratim Gogoi told reporters here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)