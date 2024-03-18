Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and three injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Ajmer highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place this morning in the Chandwaji area when the victims were on their way to Shahphura from Nagaur district, they added.

Pavan Kumar, Sanjna Devi, Kapoori Devi and Monika died in the accident, the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at a hospital.

