Ballia (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old neighbour in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the boy allegedly lured the girl to a secluded place and raped her.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The accused allegedly committed the crime after watching an obscene video clip on his mobile phone, Qureshi said.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the CO said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The teenager was apprehended by the police on Sunday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)