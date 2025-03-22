New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party launched a series of protests across Delhi on Saturday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women.

Senior AAP leaders and party supporters took to the streets in multiple locations, distributing symbolic cheques of "Bank of Jumla' to highlight what they said was BJP's "broken commitment", an official statement of AAP said.

Led by AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, demonstrations were held in Govindpuri, Karol Bagh, Kondli, Tilak Nagar and other areas.

AAP leaders questioned why no funds had been transferred to women's accounts despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "public assurance" that the transfer of money would be completed by March 8.

"March 8 has passed, and not a single woman has received Rs 2,500. Instead of delivering on its promise, the BJP has set up a bogus committee. We are distributing these 'Bank of Jumla' cheques to remind them of their commitment," Atishi said at a protest in Kalkaji.

Former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who led a demonstration in Karol Bagh, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the BJP government had failed to take any concrete steps. "Instead of transferring money, they are making excuses. The BJP made this promise before elections and now it must fulfil it," she said.

AAP leaders accused the BJP of misleading women voters and claimed that the delay in implementing the scheme proved that the ruling party had "no real intention" of providing financial assistance.

AAP MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi said, "The BJP had said this would be their first decision in office. But women in Delhi are still waiting."

Slogans of "when will we get Rs 2,500?" and "a government of 'jumlas' will not last" rang throughout the protests.

The saffron party had promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in its manifesto for the assembly elections in February.

On March 8, the BJP-led Delhi government approved the scheme, allocating Rs 5,100 crore for its implementation.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a committee headed by her had been formed to execute the scheme.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva recently said the financial aid under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna will be provided to women in Delhi after the budget is passed in the assembly.

The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present its first budget on March 25.

