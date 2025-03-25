Latest News | About 47,674 Direct Tax Defaulters with Dues of Rs 5.91 Lakh Cr Untraceable: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) About 47,674 direct tax defaulters who owe over Rs 5.91 lakh crore to the government have been declared untraceable, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In case of indirect taxes, as of January 31, 2025, as many as 60,853 tax defaulters having dues of Rs 43,525 crore have been declared untraceable.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, the measures taken by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to recover dues from the tax defaulters include making available databases like individual transaction statement and 360-degree profile generated by the department and those maintained by other agencies like FIU-IND to the field units for identification of assets for recovery.

Additionally, measures are taken to monitor the arrear demand collection/reduction in respect of top 5,000 cases of arrear demand in all the jurisdictions and giving targets to field formations for annual cash collection and reduction of the demand.

The measures taken by Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) to recover dues from the tax defaulters include coordinating with Income Tax Department and various banks, attachment of bank accounts of defaulters, besides seeking information from Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND).

Also, CBIC officers co-ordinate with state revenue authorities in all cases of arrears where defaulters are not traceable.

