New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Taiwanese computer maker Acer on Wednesday unveiled three new laptops that will come with 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors.

The company at its global event unveiled Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop at starting price of USD 899.99 apiece, Acer Spin 5 for USD 1,349.99 and Acer Spin 3 for USD 849.99.

The shipment of new laptops will begin from in the July-September quarter, the company said.

