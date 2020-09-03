New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Taiwanese PC company Acer on Thursday announced plans to launch a new laptop based on Intel's latest Evo platform that is based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

The computer processor giant Intel unveiled 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Address at USISPF Summit Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of PM’s Speech at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on DD News.

"We should be launching this product during the festive season, sometime in October and November, to start on the Aspire Z series," Acer India Chief Business Officer Sudhir Goel said at an Intel virtual conference.

According to Intel, more than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected to be made available from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Also Read | Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

"More than 20 verified designs are expected this year," Intel said in a statement.

Intel India Vice-President and MD (Sales , Marketing and Communications) Prakash Mallya said the new processor is 28 per cent more efficient than nearest competition in productivity performance. It is 67 per cent better in graphics improvements and 4 times improvement in artificial intelligence, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)