New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm 'Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd' (ADLPL).

ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company has incorporated a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) namely, 'Adani Digital Labs Private Limited', on September 22, 2021," the filing said.

ADLPL is incorporated to transform consumer businesses into digital-first segments by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling the customers to interact with all business-to-consumer businesses of Adani Group. HRS hrs

