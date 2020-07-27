New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Adani Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a non-binding pact with the Tamil Nadu government for exploring possibilities to set up a hyperscale data centre in the state.

"The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for exploring possibilities of setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in the state of Tamil Nadu," Adani Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Realme V5 Smartphone to Be Launched on August 3; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The filing was in response to the clarification sought by the BSE on a news report that Tamil Nadu has inked 16 pacts for Rs 5,137 crore investment.

The company further said it "will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation". PTI SID HRS 07272224 NNNNrts Sept. 27.

Also Read | 'Rozgar Bazar' Job Portal Launched by Delhi Government: Here's How to Register, Sign Up and Apply for Jobs Online at jobs.delhi.gov.in.

The WTA said it anticipates all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators. (AP) PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)