Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government is actively monitoring the situation in several districts affected by storms, rain, and hailstorms, and assured citizens that their safety remains the administration's top priority.

He said officials in affected districts have been instructed to conduct field surveys and carry out relief work with full urgency.

"Dear residents of the state, there have been reports of storms, rainfall, and hailstorms from various districts. However, there is no need to panic. The safety of every citizen is the government's foremost concern," he said on X.

"In cases of human or livestock casualties, officials have been directed to immediately disburse compensation and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured," the chief minister said.

Referring to the ongoing government wheat procurement, Adityanath directed officials to ensure the safe storage of wheat at all procurement centres and mandis. He also asked them to assess crop damage and submit detailed reports to the government for further action.

Additionally, the chief minister instructed that arrangements for water drainage be made on a priority basis in affected areas.

Isolated rain and thundershowers were reported in parts of both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to the weather department.

Similar weather is expected to continue on Friday, with warnings of gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km/hr in some areas. The forecast indicates that these conditions may persist through Saturday and Sunday.

